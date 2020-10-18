Covid-19 vaccine tracker: Trial of nasal vaccines soon in India; Ongoing trials cover all age groups, assures Harsh Vardhan

india

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 19:18 IST

Though at present there is no nasal vaccine under trial in India, Pune’s Serum Institute of India and Hyderabad’s Bharat Biotech will soon start clinical trials of intranasal Covid-19 vaccines, Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said.

Bharat Biotech, which is developing an indigenous vaccine in collaboration with Indian Council of Medical Research, has entered into an agreement with Washington University and St. Louis University for the trials of the nasal vaccine candidate.

Serum Institute of India, which is conducting the phase 2/3 clinical trial of Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine, has an agreement with Codagenix for its nasal vaccine.

Nasal vaccines are shots which can be administered through the nose thereby requiring no doctor or nurse for the administration of this.

Answering a question on the inclusivity of the vaccines presently under trial, Harsh Vardhan said participants in the vaccine trial include young and old people as well. Serum Institute’s phase 3 trial includes people up to 99 years old. The lower age limit 1s 12 for most of the ongoing trials, the minister informed.

A day after, Dr Reddy’s got approval for the clinical trial of Russia’s Sputnik V, it has been learnt that Mankind pharma has collaborated with the Russian Direct Investment Fund for sale and distribution of Sputnik V in India.