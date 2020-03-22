Covid-19: Young man tests positive, becomes Chandigarh’s sixth case

india

: A young male tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday morning taking the count of confirmed cases in the city to six, officials said.

The number of positive cases in the Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula have spiked to 11 in 5 days.

According to the Union Territory Administration, the man is the secondary contact of the 23-year-old-female who returned from England on March 15 and tested positive for coronavirus on March 18. The area of residence of the latest person to test positive has not been confirmed by the authorities.

The fresh case was admitted Chandigarh’s Government Medical College and Hospital on Saturday and his samples were tested at the city’s Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research.

Earlier, the brother, mother and cook of the first positive case tested positive for coronavirus followed by a 38-year-old woman who worked at a beauty salon who came in contact with Chandigarh’s first coronavirus case.

All these four positive cases were from Mohal. But no fresh case has been reported from Mohali.

“Reports of three persons who were suspected to be infected are negative. Reports of three other persons are awaited which can only be confirmed by evening,” Mohali Civil Surgeon Manjit Singh said.