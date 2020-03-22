e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 22, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19: Young man tests positive, becomes Chandigarh’s sixth case

Covid-19: Young man tests positive, becomes Chandigarh’s sixth case

The number of coronavirus positive cases in the Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula have spiked to 11 in 5 days.

india Updated: Mar 22, 2020 10:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A Health Department employee sanitizes a hospital in Police Line in Chandigarh’s Sector 26 amid ocoronavirus outbreak.
A Health Department employee sanitizes a hospital in Police Line in Chandigarh’s Sector 26 amid ocoronavirus outbreak.(Ravi Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

: A young male tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday morning taking the count of confirmed cases in the city to six, officials said.

The number of positive cases in the Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula have spiked to 11 in 5 days.

According to the Union Territory Administration, the man is the secondary contact of the 23-year-old-female who returned from England on March 15 and tested positive for coronavirus on March 18. The area of residence of the latest person to test positive has not been confirmed by the authorities.

The fresh case was admitted Chandigarh’s Government Medical College and Hospital on Saturday and his samples were tested at the city’s Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research.

Track coronavirus live updates here,

Earlier, the brother, mother and cook of the first positive case tested positive for coronavirus followed by a 38-year-old woman who worked at a beauty salon who came in contact with Chandigarh’s first coronavirus case.

All these four positive cases were from Mohal. But no fresh case has been reported from Mohali.

Also read: Covid-19: How it will change the world

“Reports of three persons who were suspected to be infected are negative. Reports of three other persons are awaited which can only be confirmed by evening,” Mohali Civil Surgeon Manjit Singh said.

top news
Some coronavirus patients may need quarantine longer than 2 weeks: Study
Some coronavirus patients may need quarantine longer than 2 weeks: Study
13 security personnel missing after encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh
13 security personnel missing after encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh
From Delhi to Kerala, country observes Janta Curfew in fight against Covid-19
From Delhi to Kerala, country observes Janta Curfew in fight against Covid-19
More than 4 lakh people take the Janta Curfew pledge, shows govt data
More than 4 lakh people take the Janta Curfew pledge, shows govt data
Covid-19: How it will change the world
Covid-19: How it will change the world
Al-Qaeda’s India affiliate hints at shifting focus to Kashmir
Al-Qaeda’s India affiliate hints at shifting focus to Kashmir
Covid-19 LIVE: 324 people affected nationwide, says Health Ministry
Covid-19 LIVE: 324 people affected nationwide, says Health Ministry
‘It’s a bad stain on NZ Cricket’: McCullum on fallout with Ross Taylor
‘It’s a bad stain on NZ Cricket’: McCullum on fallout with Ross Taylor
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news