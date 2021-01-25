Covid-19: Karnataka becomes first state in India to inoculate over 2 lakh people
Karnataka has become the first state in the country to vaccinate more than two lakh healthcare workers as part of a nationwide vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The drive was kicked off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16.
According to state health department, 2,06,577 healthcare workers had been vaccinated against Covid-19 by 2 pm on Monday.
The state has been leading in getting its frontline workers vaccinated in the first phase of the inoculation programme.
After PM Modi launched the vaccination drive nationally through video conferencing, Nagaratna K (28), a ward attendant at Victoria Hospital received the vaccine in the presence of chief minister B S Yediyurappa, Union minister Pralhad Joshi and health minister K Sudhakar among others at the Bangalore Medical College.
Meanwhile, the cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated crossed 16 lakh (16,13,667) in the country till 7.30 pm on Sunday through 28,613 sessions, according to Union health ministry.
About 30 crore people will be inoculated in the first phase. Healthcare workers from both government and private sectors are the first to receive the vaccine followed by frontline workers including civil defence and disaster management volunteers.
The Centre is bearing the cost of vaccination in the first phase.
The government will then turn its attention to people above 50 years of age and those below 50 with comorbidities.
The government is using two vaccines - Covishield made by Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin - to inoculate people against the deadly Sars-CoV-2 virus.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
President Kovind confers Jeevan Raksha Padak series of awards to 40 people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Karnataka becomes first state in India to inoculate over 2 lakh people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa govt trying resume mining in systematic manner, says Governor Koshyari
- Goa has been struggling with falling GDP after the Supreme Court quashed the renewal of 88 mining leases.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sikkim goes back to non-partisan polls after more than a decade
- “The latest amendments would usher in true democracy in grassroots governance,” said chief minister Prem Singh Tamang.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naku La clash: China trying to open new front, test India’s defence, say experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Marching style of Indian, Bangladeshi contingents 'similar', says Col Chaudhary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar to spend over ₹20 crore on security of temples, walls at burial grounds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers complain tractors not allowed to enter Bengaluru for R-Day rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi HC reiterates ‘voluntary to download WhatsApp on mobile, not mandatory’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man with 155 deskinned birds, involvement in smuggling arrested in Bihar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Live Updates: On R-Day eve, Jeevan Raksha Awards conferred
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police case filed against Rajasthan MLA for alleged attempt to murder
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deputy sarpanch in Chhattisgarh's Bastar killed by Maoists: Cops
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
`Vaccine Maitri' helps strengthen bilateral ties with Myanmar, says Indian envoy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Committed to peace, says China after PLA’s aggressive moves at Sikkim’s Naku La
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox