'We have a Covid-19 third wave in Nagpur', says guardian minister

The third wave of Covid-19 has arrived in Nagpur, the city’s guardian minister Nitin Raut announced on Monday as the number of daily cases increased to double digits. The city recorded 12 cases in the past 24 hours, while the number of fatalities remained zero.

This announcement comes after the minister chaired a review meeting with officials. Raut also said that the local administration may announce restrictions to curb the spread of the infection. "Today, after a long time, we have come down to twice as many positive cases. We have a third wave," news agency ANI quoted the minister as saying.

"A disaster management meeting will be held soon. It has been decided to impose some restrictions but we will take a final decision in consultation with the representatives of the people in this regard," he added.

"After a meeting with traders and other organisations in two to three days, enhanced restrictions will be announced," Raut also said.

The Covid-19 tally in the city touched 4,93,072, while the death toll stood at 10,119, leaving the district with an active caseload of 56.

The enhanced curb might include restaurants being allowed to remain open till 8pm instead of 10pm, Raut informed. The administration might also ask shops, other establishments to remain open till 4pm and a complete shutdown on weekends.

Raut also informed that 78 samples have been sent for genome sequencing.