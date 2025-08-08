Search
Fri, Aug 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

Cross-border arms smuggling network busted in Punjab's Amritsar; Four held with 7 pistols

ANI |
Updated on: Aug 08, 2025 05:43 am IST

Punjab DGP said that the accused were in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers and have been receiving illegal weapon consignments near the Indo-Pak border.

Amritsar Commissionerate Police apprehended four accused involved in cross-border arms smuggling and recovered seven sophisticated pistols from their possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Thursday.

The arrested accused persons were operating from border villages and further supplying arms to gangsters in the state(Representational)
The arrested accused persons were operating from border villages and further supplying arms to gangsters in the state(Representational)

The arrested accused have been identified as Akashdeep Singh alias Akash (20) of village Daoke in Amritsar, Ramanpreet Singh (23) of village Bagha Kalan in Amritsar, Pratap Singh (25) of village Sur Singh in Ferozepur and Sarbjit Singh alias Babbal (25) of Debi Wala Bazar in Amritsar. The recovered pistols include two 9MM PX5, two 9MM Glock and three .30 bore pistols.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the accused were in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers and have been receiving illegal weapon consignments near the Indo-Pak border. The arrested accused persons were operating from border villages and further supplying arms to gangsters in the state, he said.

The DGP said that further investigation is underway to establish forward and backwards linkages in this case to uncover the entire network.

Sharing operation details, Commissioner of Police (CP) Amritsar Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that in view of enhanced security measures ahead of Independence Day, police teams, acting on specific intelligence inputs, have arrested Akash and Raman from the area under Police Station Chheharta and recovered four pistols-- two PX5 9mm and two .30 bore.

Subsequently, their two accomplices, Pratap Singh and Sarbjeet Singh alias Babbal, were also arrested from the same area, and three additional pistols were recovered from their possession.

He said that the accused Akash resides close to the International border, and he, along with Raman, used to receive consignments of arms from across the border, while their associates, Sarbjeet and Pratap, were coordinating and handling the weapon supply operations. With the arrest of these accused persons, a major criminal activity has been averted in the area, he said.

The CP said that the probe is going on and more arrests and recoveries are likely in the coming days. A case has been registered under section 25 of the Arms Act at Police Station Chheharta in Amritsar.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Shibu Soren Died on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Shibu Soren Died on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Cross-border arms smuggling network busted in Punjab's Amritsar; Four held with 7 pistols
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On