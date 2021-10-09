Cruise rave party: Who are Pratik Gaba, Rishabh Sachdeva, Amir Furniturewala?

With the Narcotics Control Bureau widening its probe into the cruise rave party case in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been arrested, the number of people who have been arrested stands at 18. Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik brought charges of foul play and said the agency let off three people who were detained after they were detained by the agency along with Aryan Khan. The three individuals, as named by minister Nawab Malik, are Rishabh Sachdeva, Pratik Gaba and Amir Furniturewala.

Rishabh Sachdeva and Pratik Gaba can be seen exiting from the NCB office after detention. pic.twitter.com/1KTS3QykPs — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 9, 2021

Who are Pratik Gaba, Rishabh Sachdeva, Pratik Gaba, Amir Furniturewala?

Aryan Khan in his statement to the court mentioned Pratik Gaba. Aryan said he was invited to the party by Pratik Gaba who is a friend. Pratik Gaba and Aryan Khan are also social media friends.

Rishabh Sachdeva, as claimed by Nawab Malik, is the brother-in-law of Mohit Bhartiya alias Mohit Kamboj. Nawab Malik said Rishabh was allowed to go after his father and uncle reached the NCB office.

Amir Furniturewala might have been known to Aryan Khan as Nawab Malik claimed Pratik Gaba and Amir Furniturewala were the two persons who invited Aryan to the party.

What did NCB say?

Without confirming the names, the NCB on Saturday said that it has not let off three persons as the minister claimed but six persons as there was no evidence against them. In future, if they are required for the investigation into the case, they might be asked to join the probe, the agency said.

“A total of 14 persons were brought to NCB Zonal Office for examination. All of them were served notice, examined thoroughly and their statements were recorded. Thereafter, eight persons were arrested and the remaining six persons were let off since no incriminating evidence was found against them. However, in the course of the investigation, they can be associated if the need arises as per law,” the NCB said.