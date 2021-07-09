Curfew, cap on vehicles: Gujarat govt announces guidelines for Rath Yatra

A day after the Gujarat government gave its nod to Rath Yatra procession, the state’s home minister Pradipsinh Jadeja held a meeting with the Jagannath temple authorities to discuss the route and the precautionary measures against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) amid fears of a possible third wave.

In view of the concerns related to Covid-19, the Rath Yatra will be carried out under a strict curfew in Ahmedabad. The restrictions will be imposed on the entire route of the procession from early morning till afternoon, the home minister said.

The state government also restricted the number of vehicles to be allowed for the procession. "Only three chariots and two other vehicles will be allowed to carry out the Yatra," he also said after the meeting.

No other vehicle or singing troupes, akhadas, elephants or decorated trucks will be permitted to take part in the procession. "We appeal to the people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and adhere to the protocols," the state home minister urged the citizens.

Last year as well, only a symbolic Rath Yatra was organised in the premises of the Lord Jagannath temple in the Jamalpur area after the Gujarat high court denied permission for the usual public procession due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

In the pre-Covid times, grand procession used to be held with lakhs of devotees taking part in the Yatra. Traditionally, it is led by the chariots of Lord Jagannath and begins at around 7am from the 400-year-old temple. It covers a distance of 19km and concludes at the temple by late evening.

The procession also stops at Saraspur for an hour-long lunch break, which is also to be skipped this year.

The procession used to involve decorated elephants and tableaux moving around in at least 100 trucks. This year it is expected to be done within a few hours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON