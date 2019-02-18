Curfew relaxation likely in Jammu today, top cop says situation under control

The curfew in Jammu, imposed in the aftermath of violent protests over the Pulwama attack on CRPF personnel since Friday, is likely to be relaxed for an hour or two on Monday, as authorities felt the situation was peaceful and under control.

Jammu region inspector general MK Sinha said the situation is normal in the city. “We are in a meeting discussing relaxation in the curfew. Once we concretise, a decision on relaxing the curfew will be taken. It (relaxation) is expected today.”

The curfew was imposed on Friday after violence was reported from Gujjar Nagar and other Muslim-dominated pockets of Jammu during massive anti-Pakistan protest against the Pulwama attack, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

Columns of the army which were deployed in the curfew bound areas remain deployed with the police and paramilitary forces on the streets of the city.

Their strength has been increased in Gujjar Nagar, Janipur, Bhatindi and Subhash Nagar areas.

On Sunday, there were minor incidents of stone pelting at Janipur.

Around 150 people have already been detained under preventive custody to maintain law and order, including a Kashmiri couple.

The city is being also monitored from air through army helicopters and UAVs.

The curfew has caused great inconvenience to travellers and Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims as they had to move on foot towards railway station, airport and the bus stand.

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 12:00 IST