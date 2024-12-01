Cyclone Fengal effect: Puducherry receives highest rainfall in 30 years

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy announced that the union territory received 50 centimetres of rainfall overnight, leading to significant flooding, with the cyclonic storm - Fengal - making landfall on Saturday evening. This marks the highest rainfall recorded in the union territory in the last 30 years. Rescue teams are working tirelessly to evacuate those stranded in the floodwaters.(PTI)

"Puducherry has received 50 cm of rainfall, resulting in severe flooding. I am currently inspecting the flood-affected areas. Rescue teams are working tirelessly to evacuate those stranded in the floodwaters," Chief Minister N Rangasamy told news agency ANI.

The Union Territory recorded 48.4 centimetres of rain over 24 hours till 8:30 AM on December 1, the highest between the years 1995 to 2024.

Cyclone Fengal triggered heavy rainfall leading to severe waterlogging. Trees were uprooted at various places under the impact of the cyclonic storm. Power outage was reported in most of the localities since 11 pm on Saturday.

Cyclone Fengal: Landfall complete, normalcy returns to Chennai

Flight operations at the Chennai International Airport resumed early on Sunday morning after Cyclone Fengal crossed the North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts after it temporarily suspended operations due to strong winds and heavy rainfall.

The Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) train services resumed normal operations in all suburban districts from December 1.

Cyclone Fengal: Army, NDRF conducts relief operations

The Indian Army troops from the Chennai Garrison Battalion, operating under the Dakshin Bharat Area, were mobilised in the early hours of Sunday to assist in rescue operations in flood-affected areas of Puducherry.

In Puducherry, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Arakonam has arrived to engage in relief and rehabilitation works.

Cyclone Fengal: Storm remains stationary for 6 hours

Cyclone Fengal remains stationary for the last six hours close to the union territory nearly 30 kilometres north of Cuddalore and 40 km east of Villupuram.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that as of 5:30 in the morning, the cyclone has not moved in the past six hours and remains stationary 120 kilometres south-southwest of Chennai.