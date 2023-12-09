close_game
close_game
News / India News / Cyclone Michaung: Bodies of 2 trapped in trench recovered

Cyclone Michaung: Bodies of 2 trapped in trench recovered

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 09, 2023 08:48 AM IST

Two site supervisors were arrested for the accident and police are on the lookout for two more accused, officials said

Chennai

Two men had been trapped inside a 60-foot trench in Chennai for nearly four days after the heavy rains brought by Cyclone Michaung caused a cave-in at a construction site. (PTI)
Two men had been trapped inside a 60-foot trench in Chennai for nearly four days after the heavy rains brought by Cyclone Michaung caused a cave-in at a construction site. (PTI)

Rescuers on Friday retrieved bodies of two men who had been trapped inside a 60-foot trench in Chennai for nearly four days after the heavy rains brought by Cyclone Michaung caused a cave-in at a construction site, police officials aware of the matter said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Two site supervisors were arrested for the accident and police are on the lookout for two more accused, the officials said.

The men – an assistant construction engineer identified as R Jayaseelan and a gas station worker, 21-year old Naresh – got stuck in the trench that was dug up for the construction of an office building in Chennai’s Guindy after a makeshift container, a bus shelter and a portion of an LPG gas station caved in on December 4. They were working inside the makeshift container office.

Rescue personnel fished out Naresh’s body around 4.45 am and Jayaseelan’s body around 1.45 pm, police said.

A joint operation by the Greater Chennai Police, Tamil Nadu fire and rescue services and the National Disaster Relief Force swung into action and they were able to rescue two employees on the day of the accident.

But incessant rains on December 4 had increased the water levels here making it tough for rescuers to reach those trapped. Experts from Neyveli Lignite Corporation and pumping equipment from Larson & Turbo were brought in but their hopes began to dwindle. The families of both the trapped employees, including Jayaseelan’s pregnant wife, had been at the spot demanding accountability.

Initially, the Guindy police had registered a case of missing persons which on Friday was altered to section 304 of the IPC which pertains to punishment for negligence leading to culpable homicide.

Sivakumar (owner of the private company Green Tech Structural Constructions), site supervisors Ezhil and Santhosh, and a manager Manikandan have been identified as the accused in the case. On Friday, police arrested Ezhil and Santosh. “Efforts are on to nab Sivakumar and Manikandan,” a senior police official said.

Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner R Radhakrishnan assured the families that the law enforcement would take action to give them justice. “Investigations into the accident are underway. We will also separately investigate the violations which led this road to collapse,” the commissioner said.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out