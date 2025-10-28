Cyclone Montha: Landfall process begins off Andhra coast, nearly 76,000 people shifted to relief camps | Top updates

Cyclone Montha: The landfall process of Severe Cyclonic Storm Montha began on Tuesday evening at around 7.30pm near the coast of Andhra Pradesh and is expected to continue for 3 to 4 hours, according India Meteorological Department (IMD). Puri, Oct 28 (ANI): Lifeguards prevent tourists near the sea as a precautionary measure in the wake of Cyclone Montha, in Puri on Tuesday. (ANI Video Grab) (ANI Video Grab)

The weather system is likely to cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada in the next three to four hours as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90 to 100 kmph and gusting up to 110 kmph. Follow LIVE updates.

Cyclone Montha, a Thai name from a fragrant flower, intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm on Tuesday morning as it moved towards the Andhra Pradesh coast, bringing heavy rain to parts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Tamil Nadu.

In anticipation of the landfall, 25 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed across Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry.