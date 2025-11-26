Cyclone Senyar: When and where is landfall expected? What IMD said

A deep depression over the Strait of Malacca strengthened into cyclonic storm - ‘Senyar’ - on Wednesday, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), which said the weather system is likely to maintain intensity of a cyclone for next 24 hours and then weaken gradually. Heavy rains swept through several districts of Tamil Nadu on Monday(PTI)

The Strait of Malacca is waterway located between the Malay Peninsula (Malaysia and Singapore) and the island of Sumatra (Indonesia). It connects the Andaman Sea (Indian Ocean) to the South China Sea (Pacific Ocean).

Meanwhile, the IMD noted that a low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Sri Lanka has evolved into a “well-marked low-pressure area” and is likely to intensify into a depression.

Both the weather systems have led to rainfall warnings for Andaman and Nicobar Islands, parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

When and where is Cyclone Senyar's landfall expected?

IMD said in a post on X at around 9:15 am on Wednesday that the deep depression over Strait of Malacca moved nearly westwards in past six hours with a speed of 10 kmph. IMD's post suggested the landfall is expected on Wednesday in Indonesia coast.

The IMD said the storm lay centred at 5:30 am about 100 km east of Kuta Makmur (Indonesia), 260 km west-southwest of George Town (Malaysia), 600 km east-southeast of Nancowry (Nicobar Islands) and 740 km southeast of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands).

It is very likely to maintain the intensity of cyclonic storm for next 24 hours and then weaken gradually, IMD said.

It is likely to move nearly westwards and cross Indonesia coast around during forenoon of Wednesday, November 26, IMD added.

“Thereafter, it will move west-southwestwards initially then recurve eastwards during subsequent 48 hours,” it said.

More on Senyar

The name ‘Senyar’, which typically means ‘lion’, was proposed by the United Arab Emirates.

The system travelled almost westwards from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning at a speed of 10 kmph, and is expected to continue moving in a west-northwestwards direction.

Another weather system has also developed over the region.

A low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of south Sri Lanka and the equatorial Indian Ocean intensified into a well-marked low-pressure area on Wednesday.

“The low-pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of South Sri Lanka & Equatorial Indian Ocean lay as a well-marked low-pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of Southeast Sri Lanka & Equatorial Indian Ocean at 0530 hours IST of today, the 26th November, 2025,” the IMD said in a post on X.

The system is expected to move north-northwestwards and intensify into a depression within 24 hours.

The IMD has issued a heavy rain alert for multiple southern states from November 25 to December 1.

Rainfall forecast for several states

The latest bulletin forecasts heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu from November 25 to 30, and over Kerala and Mahe on November 25 and 26. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema are likely to receive heavy rain from November 29 to December 1.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are expected to see heavy showers between November 26 and 29.

The IMD has also predicted very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu from November 28 to 30, over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on November 26 and 27, and over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema on November 30.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. These storms may bring heavy rain and gusty winds reaching up to 60 kmph.