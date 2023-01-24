Daily brief: Aaftab turned violent as Shraddha met a friend, says chargesheet, and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Aaftab became violent after Shraddha met a friend, says chargesheet
Aaftab Poonawala, who killed and chopped his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar in one of the worst crimes in recent history, did not like that she visited another friend and got violent, according to the 6,629-page “voluminous” chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police on Tuesday. Read more
Watch: Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan's cold exchange after horrible mix-up leads to run out in 3rd NZ ODI
Captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill provided the perfect start to Team India with their 212-run opening stand in 26 overs. The hosts were staring at a colossal 400-run total against New Zealand in the third and final ODI match of the series in Indore. But in a space of 10 overs, momentum slipped out of the hands of India as they lost four quick wickets. One of those dismissals was a result of a horrible mix-up between Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan which led to the latter's dismissal and was followed by a cold exchange between the two batters. Read more
Oscars 2023 full list of nominations: RRR makes history, nabs Best Song nod; All That Breathes bags Best Docu nom
SS Rajamouli's fictional pre-Independence epic has made history at the 95th Academy Awards. The Telugu blockbuster managed a nomination in the Best Song category. The nominees were announced on Tuesday by Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed from Beverly Hills, California. Read more
5 tips for couples to build intimacy and trust in a relationship
n modern times with multiple priorities and never-ending to-do lists, relationships can suffer due to lack of open communication and insufficient quality time, and a faultline may crop up even between the most compatible partners. Stories of early break-up and marriage collapse are not uncommon these days. Read more
Foreign destinations for solo travellers
One of the safest foreign destinations to visit alone, the Netherlands has a laid- back and friendly culture and is filled with picturesque landscapes. Read more