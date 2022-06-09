Daily brief: Centre cautions 4 states amid increasing Covid cases, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Centre cautions states to Covid upsurge, spotlights 4 states including Delhi

The Centre on Thursday wrote to all states and union territories regarding the ‘upsurge’ in new Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks, adding that high-level testing must be conducted in areas that are reporting new or clusters of cases, according to people familiar with the matter. Read more.

Heatwave: No major relief in northwest, central India till June 15, says IMD

No major relief from intense heat in Delhi-NCR and other parts of northwest India is likely till June 15, although the maximum temperature may come down by a few degrees over the weekend, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday. Read more.

BSF fire at suspected Pakistani drone near international border in Jammu’s Arnia

The Border Security Force (BSF) opened fire at a suspected Pakistani drone along the International Border (IB) in Arnia sector of Jammu district during the early hours of Thursday, prompting it to return, said officials. Read more.

China criticises US general’s comment on Sino-India border situation

China on Thursday said top US general Charles A Flynn’s comment that he was “alarmed” by the Chinese build-up along the border with India was a “despicable act” and an effort to “add fuel to fire” to the dispute between the two Himalayan neighbours. Read more.

Modi govt reacts to reports of boycott of Indian products in Gulf over Prophet

India has officially reacted to the reports of boycott of Indian products in Gulf countries including in Kuwait over Prophet insult row. Watch more.

IND vs SA: Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni on captaincy debut, joins Rahul Dravid in special list

Rishabh Pant on Thursday added one more feather to his hat as he made his debut as national captain after KL Rahul, who was originally named leader of the team, was ruled out to a groin injury on the eve of the T20I opener versus South Africa. Read more.

Experts on simple tips to prevent nerve health issues

Our nervous system is a crucial part of the body and performs a variety of important functions from digestion, heartbeat, respiration, maintaining body temperature, and responding to pain amongst others. Read more.

Anushka Sharma shares pics from Maldives, promises daughter Vamika: 'Will carry you through this world and the next'

Actor Anushka Sharma made a promise to her daughter Vamika on Thursday. Read more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON