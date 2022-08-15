Daily brief: Cong MLA sends resignation letter to Rajasthan CM over death of Dalit boy, and all the latest news

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘No justice for Dalits. I quit’: Congress MLA tells Gehlot after boy’s death

A Congress lawmaker on Monday sent his resignation letter to chief minister Ashok Gehlot over the death of a 9-year-old Dalit boy who was allegedly thrashed by a teacher at school for touching a drinking water pot, saying atrocities against Dalits have been on the rise over the past few years and that he didn’t have the right to remain a legislator if he can’t protect the community. Read more.

‘India by right enjoys...': Vladimir Putin's message on Independence Day

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated India for the country's 75 years of independence. Read more.

China holds more military drills as US lawmakers meet Taiwanese president

China has carried out fresh military drills near self-governed Taiwan in response to the ongoing visit of US lawmakers to the island as high tension, sparked earlier this month by the visit of US House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, to Taipei, continues in the Taiwan Strait. Read more.

'You're not Ricky Ponting': Marcus Stoinis faces heat of Pakistan fans after chucking gesture against Mohammad Hasnain

Australian cricketer Marcus Stoinis drew flak from the Pakistan cricket enthusiasts after the all-rounder accused Mohammad Hasnain of chucking. Read more.

Laal Singh Chaddha producers deny reports of distributors asking for compensation: ‘No money is lost’

Aamir Khan’s latest film Laal Singh Chaddha hasn’t worked at the box office as expected. Read more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON