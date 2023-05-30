Home / India News / Daily brief: IMD predicts rain in northwest India for next 4 days, and all the latest news

Daily brief: IMD predicts rain in northwest India for next 4 days, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
May 30, 2023 09:09 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rainfall to continue in northwest India for next four days: IMD

Rainfall and thunderstorm activity will likely continue over Northwest India during the next four days, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Tuesday. Read more

People walk on a road amid rains, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 30, 2023.(PTI)
Rivaba Jadeja touches husband Ravindra Jadeja’s feet after CSK’s IPL win, video goes viral

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 came to an incredible end with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lifting the trophy after a dramatic showdown with Gujarat Titans (GT). Read more

Natural Remedies To Deal With UTI

Kangana Ranaut claims most female A-listers do films for free, says only she gets paid like male actors

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to a video of Priyanka Chopra on her Instagram Stories, where she talked about pay parity in Bollywood. Read more

Home workouts vs gym workouts: Which one is right for you?

In the realm of fitness, the debate between home workouts and gym workouts is an ongoing discussion. Each option presents its own set of advantages and considerations. Read more

Anil Kumble extends support to protesting wrestlers, 'Hoping for a resolution at the earliest'

Former India cricket captain Anil Kumble said on Tuesday that he was “dismayed” by the treatment of wrestlers who were detained by Delhi Police and removed from their Jantar Mantar protest site on May 28. Read more

