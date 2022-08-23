Daily brief: Scindia says India to see 400 million air passengers by 2029, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India to see 400 million passengers in air by around 2029: Jyotiraditya Scindia

The Indian civil aviation sector is likely to log around 400 million passengers over the next seven to 10 years, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Tuesday. Read more

Google veteran Sajith Sivanandan appointed head of Disney+ Hotstar

India’s leading streaming service, Disney's International Content and Operations has appointed Sajith Sivanandan as its executive vice-president and head of Disney+ Hotstar. Read more

'We missed him badly in last year's World Cup. There's no one close to him': Shastri identifies 'quality' India player

India have ticked all the boxes so far heading into the Asia Cup 2022 tournament and the impending T20 World Cup in October, including the one that troubled them the most in the last World Cup edition in the UAE. Read more

Gurmeet Chouhdary reveals Yash Chopra asked him to go for TV before films, cited Shah Rukh Khan's example

Gurmeet Choudhary has said that it was legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra who suggested he should take up TV projects before venturing in films. Read more

5 tips to relish fruits the Ayurvedic way

Fruits are a very important part of our diet. They are very healthy and provide a lot of essential minerals and vitamins but relishing fruits without any second thought can impact overall gut health or can develop random aches, pains, lethargy and skin health issues. Read more

