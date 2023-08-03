Daily brief: India yet to take call on PM Modi’s participation in Brics Summit, and all the latest news

India yet to take call on PM Modi’s participation in Brics Summit India is yet to take a call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s in-person participation in the Brics Summit in South Africa during August 22-24 when the bloc is expected to take up a contentious proposal for its expansion, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. Read more India’s primary concern has been the entry of countries that can make Brics a China-centric bloc.

Police complaint against Karnataka BJP leader for ‘racist’ attack on Kharge

Two separate police complaints have been filed against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra at different police stations over his alleged ‘racist’ remarks against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge during a gathering on Tuesday in Shivamogga district. Read more

Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee alert, responding to people, says hospital

The condition of former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, who was admitted to a private hospital in south Kolkata on July 29 in critical condition, has improved, doctors said on Thursday. Read more

'Sending Kishan or Axar in...': Kaif throws weight behind Samson after India star's ' impactful knock' vs WI

Flaunting its bench strength in the series decider against the West Indies, Team India registered a comfortable win over the hosts at the Brian Lara Stadium on Tuesday. Read more

Alia Bhatt reveals Shah Rukh Khan gave her and Suhana Khan tuitions on how to lip sync before Tum Kya Mile

Alia Bhatt recently opened up about visiting Shah Rukh Khan to prep for the song Tum Kya Mile from her latest outing, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Read more

Developing muscles safely: Follow these essential tips for a safe bodybuilding experience

Building muscle is a transformative journey that demands dedication, discipline and a focus on safety hence, whether you're a fitness enthusiast or a beginner, understanding the principles of safe and effective training is crucial. Ensuring safety should be the primary focus when engaging in the pursuit of bodybuilding. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON