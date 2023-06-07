Home / India News / Daily brief: PM Modi to visit Egypt on way back from US; and all the latest news

Daily brief: PM Modi to visit Egypt on way back from US; and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jun 07, 2023 09:05 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times

On way back from US, PM Narendra Modi to make a long overdue visit to Egypt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Egypt this month, on his way back from a trip to the US, to take forward cooperation in areas ranging from security to renewable energy, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Read more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi before the start of their meeting in New Delhi on January. (HT File Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi before the start of their meeting in New Delhi on January. (HT File Photo)

‘India fell into the trap…’: Ponting slams Rohit, Dravid for Ashwin-Jadeja call; pulls up Umesh, Shami in WTC final

Rohit Sharma and Ricky Ponting have not been on the same page in the lead-up to the World Test Championship final between India and Australia and that did not change one bit when play began on Day 1 at The Oval. A day after Rohit refused to read too much into Ponting's assertion of Australia having a slight edge because of the conditions, his decision to leave out premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to play an extra seamer was heavily criticised by the legendary Australia skipper. Read more

Pakistani actor Mansha Pasha reacts to Naseeruddin Shah's ‘Sindhi no longer spoken in Pakistan’ comment: I beg to differ

Pakistani actor Mansha Pasha has reacted to a recent statement made by veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah, where he said that the Sindhi language was no longer spoken in Pakistan. She tweeted her reaction and opposed Naseeruddin's comment. Read more

What trying to control someone looks like

Often in relationships, we try to control or change a person to fit the idea of reality and future that we have created in our minds. However, this can be extremely toxic, for the person and the relationship. No matter how much of false narratives we create in our mind, we cannot control or change a person. Read more

Tips for college women who stay in hostels

Are you planning to live in a hostel for the first time? Here are some important tips for college students who stay in hostels. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
security renewable energy visit egypt india rohit sharma narendra modi + 5 more
security renewable energy visit egypt india rohit sharma narendra modi + 4 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out