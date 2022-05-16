Daily brief: ‘Unwarranted comments’ says India to OIC on delimitation exercise in J&K, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India slams OIC's ‘unwarranted comments’ on delimitation exercise in Kashmir

India on Monday said it was dismayed with “unwarranted comments” from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the delimitation exercise that was conducted in Jammu and Kashmir and urged the bloc to refrain from carrying out its "communal agenda" at the behest of another nation. Read more.

Amid Gyanvapi Mosque row, Meenakshi Lekhi has 'suggestion' for Owaisi and Mufti

Amid the political slugfest over the survey at the historic Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi, Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi on Monday asked All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti to maintain “peace and brotherhood”, suggesting them to “read history again”. Read more.

Dharmendra Pradhan says flag bearers of free speech real threat to plurality

Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday slammed leaders of opposition parties for going on an “overdrive against criticism and frivolous social media posts”. Read more.

‘Insults achievement of our heroes’: Veteran India cricketer slams IAS officer’s ‘distasteful’ take on Thomas Cup win

The Indian men's badminton team etched their names in the history books, becoming the first unit to clinch the prestigious Thomas and Uber Cup title on Sunday. Read more.

Nikamma first look: Shilpa Shetty debuts as superwoman Avni before trailer launch, fans call her 'desi Gal Gadot'

Shilpa Shetty is back on social media, after taking a break. This time in a new avatar. Read more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON