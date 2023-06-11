Daily brief: ‘Will contest 2024 Lok Sabha polls’, says Brij Bhushan Singh; and all the latest news

‘Will contest 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Kaiserganj’: Brij Bhushan Singh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of Parliament (MP) and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment by women wrestlers, on Sunday asserted that he would contest the Lok Sabha polls from his parliamentary constituency Kaiserganj in east Uttar Pradesh again in 2024. Read Here. BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh addresses a programme marking the completion of 9 years of BJP-led central government, in Gonda, Sunday, June 11.(PTI)

Covid lockdowns to blame? Marriages in China slump to historic low

Marriages in China dropped in 2022 to a record low point, Reuters reported quoting local news outlet Yicai. Data showed a steady decline over the past decade although the matrimonial total may have been affected by stringent Covid lockdowns in the country. Only 6.83 million couples completed their marriage registrations last year, data on the website of the Ministry of Civil Affairs showed. It is down about 800,000 from the previous year. Read Here.

Idol which we made is now corpse; never took money from NCERT: Yogendra Yadav

Amid the ongoing row over Yogendra Yadav and Suhas Palshikar dissociating themselves from the revised version of the Political Science textbooks from Class 9 to 12, Yogendra Yadav on Sunday in his Facebook Live addressed the issue in detail and asked why the NCERT was not leaving them. Speaking in detail about how they started writing the books -- Democratic Politics I for class 9 and Democratic Politics 2 for Class 10, Political Theory for Class 11, Contemporary World Politics for Class 12-- Yogendra Yadav said the idol that they made has turned into a corpse now. Read Here.

'I'll never be happy with our preparation': Frustrated Dravid breaks into no-holds-barred rant after WTC Final loss

Team India faced a disappointing defeat in the final of the World Test Championship against Australia at The Oval, as the side conceded a 209-run loss in the title clash. This was India's second-successive loss in the final of the tournament; the side had endured a seven-wicket loss against New Zealand in the final two years ago. The side faced batting collapses across both innings in the game against Australia; in a mammoth 444-run chase, India were bowled out for 234 after resuming at 164/3 on the final day. Read Here.

Are sugar-free products beneficial for health? Here's the impact of artificial sweeteners on body

Almost everyone likes a sugary snack but if you often have foods and drinks with lots of added sugar, the empty calories can add up where added sugar can play a part in weight gain and it also may raise your risk of serious health problems such as diabetes and heart disease. Some people use products called sugar substitutes, also known as artificial sweeteners, as they taste sweet like sugar but have fewer calories. Read Here.

Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi are now married. Check out first pics from the ceremony

Filmmaker Madhu Mantena has tied the knot with author and yoga guru Ira Trivedi. The couple had a traditional ceremony in Mumbai in the presence of their closest friends and family. First pictures from the wedding are now out on social media. Read Here.

