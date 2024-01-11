Dalits enter temple premises in presence of cops, officials in Chikkamagaluru

Dalits, accompanied by the police, entered the Ranganatha Swamy temple at Gollaratti village in Tarikere taluk Chikkamagaluru district on Tuesday, which was closed by the residents of the locality following the entry of a Dalit man into their habitat, people aware of the matter said. Dalit organisations staged a protest in the village on January 3 (Getty Images)

When the Dalit community first went to the temple, the residents said they had no key to the temple, prompting the taluk administration to issue a warning that they would forcibly open the temple doors if necessary..

The matter took a serious turn a after Dalit man was assaulted by members of the Golla community for entering the temple on January 1. The incident sparked protests by Dalit organisations, leading to the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against 15 people from Gollaratti village involved in the attack, police said.

Dalit organisations staged a protest in the village on January 3, condemning the attack and attempting to enter the temple. After the attack, the Golla community locked two temples in the village. In response to escalating tensions, the taluk administration, along with police personnel, visited Gollaratti village, officials said.

“It is a practice of hundreds of years that the SC, ST community should not enter our street,” said a Golla community leader on condition of anonymity. “if Dalits entered forcibly, the gods would bring harm upon them,” he claimed.

The taluk administration ordered access to the Ranganatha Swamy temple by all. “Initially, the village head claimed there was no key. Eventually, under pressure, the villagers produced the key to the temple. Subsequently, Dalits, accompanied by the police, tahsildar, and sub-divisional magistrate, entered the temple premises. Heavy security measures were implemented, with the deployment of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) squad to maintain order,” an official of the taluk administration said.

“During the protest, the Dalit youth who was assaulted on January 1 expressed forgiveness and love for his assailants, saying he had no hatred towards them. After participating in the Maruti Puja at the same temple, he conveyed his wish for goodwill and blessings for everyone,” another official said

“The Golla community people assaulted me because I am Dalit. May God do good to those who hit me. Thirty to fourty people attacked me with sticks. I don’t hate them; I love them,” the dalit man, a JCB operator, told reporters. “They beat him for being a Dalit, but today I worshipped at the same temple, and it was a pleasure. God bless everyone,” he added.