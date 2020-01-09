e-paper
Home / Delhi News / Day temperature falls to 14.4 degree C in Delhi

Day temperature falls to 14.4 degree C in Delhi

The minimum temperature was 9.3 degrees Celsius, lower than 11.6 degrees Celsius on January 7. IMD scientists said minimum temperature is likely to see a fall from January 9.

delhi Updated: Jan 09, 2020 10:16 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Despite the rain, air quality deteriorated to AQI 266, in the ‘poor’ category.(HT PHOTO)
         

Overnight showers continued in Delhi through Wednesday, bringing down the temperature. The India Meteorological Department has forecast that the coming days are likely to be colder.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 14.5 degrees Celsius, a drop from 19 degrees Celsius a day before. The minimum temperature was 9.3 degrees Celsius, lower than Tuesday’s 11.6 degrees Celsius. IMD scientists said minimum temperature is likely to see a fall from Thursday.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said colder days can be expected from January 9 to January 11. “The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to fall by around 3-5 degrees Celsius. There is also a forecast of dense fog for the next two days,” he said, adding that western disturbance will change the wind direction from easterly to northwesterly from Saturday.

Despite the rain, air quality deteriorated marginally on Wednesday. Delhi’s overall air quality index (AQI) was 266 (‘poor’ category), a slight deterioration from Tuesday’s 254. Experts said wind speed is likely to pick up, improving the air quality from Wednesday night.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), ministry of earth science’s weather and air quality monitoring centre, the current western disturbance and induced cyclonic circulation will help improve the AQI of the city.

