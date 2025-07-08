Death toll in Himachal Pradesh rises to 80 as devastating monsoon continues in state

The death toll in Himachal Pradesh due to landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts and other rain-related incidents has risen to 80, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). The hill state has been witnessing monsoon fury for over two weeks now. As monsoons lashed Himachal Pradesh, 23 flash floods and 19 cloudburst incidents were confirmed by the SDMA. (PTI)

The SDMA report, covering the period from June 20 to July 7, also recorded 14 deaths due to cloudbursts, eight due to flash floods, one from landslides, and others from electrocution, drowning, and falls caused by weather events. At least 52 fatalities have been directly attributed to the disasters.

Worst-hit regions

Mandi saw the worst rains and rain-related accidents. At least 17 deaths were reported in the district after heavy rains battered the region.

After Mandi, Kangra was hit the worst with 11 reported deaths by similar accidents.

Massive damage to crops, roads, bridges, and power infrastructure was reported, especially in Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, and Shimla districts.

Damage and destruction

Monsoon fury in the state has left at least 128 people injured, 320 houses fully damaged, and 38 partially damaged, 10,254 livestock and poultry deaths and damage to public infrastructure worth ₹69,265.60 lakh.

Around 23 flash floods and 19 cloudburst incidents were confirmed by the SDMA this year. The state saw at least 16 landslides, marking notable disruption in communication, across the hill districts.

Relief measures underway

In assistance from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and SDRF teams, multiple relief camps have been set up with several ongoing rescue operations.

The SDMA has urged the public to stay alert and avoid vulnerable zones near rivers, steep slopes, and under-construction sites. The government continues to monitor the situation and is providing assistance to affected families.