Home / India News / Deeply saddened: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh and others mourn Suresh Angadi’s demise

Deeply saddened: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh and others mourn Suresh Angadi’s demise

The minister was undergoing Covid-19 treatment at AIIMS hospital in New Delhi after testing positive for the virus on September 11.

india Updated: Sep 23, 2020 22:01 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Minister of state for railways, Suresh Angadi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Minister of state for railways, Suresh Angadi(Photo: Twitter)
         

Minister of state for railways, Suresh Angadi, passed away at the age of 65 on Wednesday due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The minister was undergoing Covid-19 treatment at AIIMS hospital in New Delhi after testing positive for the virus on September 11.

Several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman and more mourned his death.

“Shri Suresh Angadi was an exceptional Karyakarta, who worked hard to make the Party strong in Karnataka. He was a dedicated MP and effective Minister, admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour. Om Shanti,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

 

“Deeply saddened by the demise of Rail Rajya Mantri, Shri Suresh Angadiji. He was a good administrator, seasoned Parliamentarian and blessed with a warm and affable personality. My heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti!” Rajnath Singh said.

‘Painstaking at work, amiable and sincere’

Expressing disbelieve over the news of the minister’s demise, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman wrote, “Hard to believe that Minister Suresh Angadi is no more. Painstaking at work, amiable and sincere, he was a valued colleague who shall be greatly missed.” 

 
 

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad offered condolences.

“Deeply saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Sh Suresh Angadi, MoS Railways who succumbed to COVID. Heartfelt condolences to his family. I pray to Almighty that his soul rests in peace,” he wrote on Twitter.

 

“Saddened by the passing away of Minister Suresh Angadi. An unfortunate victim of the pandemic. Sincere condolences to his family,” wrote P. Chidambaram.

 
