Deeply saddened to hear the passing of Arun Jaitley: Congress

india

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 13:50 IST

The Congress said it was deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of former finance minister Arun Jaitley, who died at AIIMS on Saturday.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the passing of Shri Arun Jaitley. Our condolences to his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this time of grief,” the party said on its Twitter handle.

Also Read: ‘Where you stand depends on...’: when Arun Jaitley made his mark in Parliament

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, “Deeply saddened to know of untimely demise of former Union minister and senior BJP leader, Sh Arun Jaitley. My heartfelt condolences to his family members. May God give them strength. May his soul rest in peace (sic).” Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS on August 9. He breathed his last at 12.07 pm.

RIP Arun Jaitley: Former finance minister and BJP stalwart dies at 66

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed)

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 13:50 IST