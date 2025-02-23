Delhi: 50-year-old man held as woman's body found in a sack inside public toilet

A 50-year-old man was arrested on Saturday after a woman's body was found stuffed in a sack inside a public toilet in the Ashok Vihar area in Delhi. The police revealed that an FIR was registered in the case and multiple teams were deployed to solve the crime. (Representative Image)

The investigation revealed that the accused and the victim allegedly had a quarrel after the man attempted physical relations with the woman.

After initially failing to establish the victim's identity, the police zeroed in on six tattoo marks on her body to take the investigation forward, PTI reported.

"On Saturday, the police responded to a call and discovered the body of a 22-year-old woman, later identified as Nandni alias Kallo, a vagabond from Gudmandi in Model Town," a senior police officer quoted in the PTI report informed.

Also read: Delhi crime: Group of minors kills 2 people in rampage during birthday revelry

The police revealed that an FIR was registered in the case and multiple teams were deployed to solve the crime. The cops reportedly interrogated over 50 suspects and examined the footage of over 100 CCTV cameras across WPIA, Laal Bagh, and Azadpur.

"Despite initial setbacks, crucial CCTV footage near the crime scene led the police to a suspect. The accused, 50-year-old Keshav Prasad, a labourer at Azadpur Fruit Mandi, was identified and later apprehended while attempting to flee to Vijayawada," the officer informed.

Also read: 22-year-old woman gangraped by ex-boyfriend, five of his friends

What did the accused confess about the crime?

According to the police, the accused confessed to the crime during interrogation. The man revealed that he had met the victim near the Azadpur flyover on the night of February 21-22.

Also read: Meerut couple get life term for property dealer’s murder

They went to his hut and had a meal together. When he allegedly attempted physical relations, she demanded ₹10,000, leading to a quarrel, the report said.

"In a fit of rage, Keshav strangled her, stuffed the body into a jute sack, and dumped it in the public toilet. The team has also recovered the victim's mobile phone on his instance," the police said, adding that further investigation into the matter is underway.