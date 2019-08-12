e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 12, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Aug 12, 2019

Delhi airport operations affected for 70 minutes after hoax bomb threat

The departure area was immediately evacuated and all passengers were moved at Gate no 4 at departure level, while arriving passengers were on hold inside aircraft, the officials said.

india Updated: Aug 12, 2019 23:36 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The officials mentioned that at 10 pm operational normalcy was restored in departure as well as arrival area of Terminal 2. (ANI photo)
The officials mentioned that at 10 pm operational normalcy was restored in departure as well as arrival area of Terminal 2. (ANI photo)
         

Delhi international airport received a hoax bomb call on Monday evening that affected its operations for around 70 minutes, officials said.

“A bomb threat call for Terminal 2 was received by Delhi Police at 8.49 pm on Monday,” they said. The departure area was immediately evacuated and all passengers were moved at Gate no 4 at departure level, while arriving passengers were on hold inside aircraft, the officials said. “After a detailed search operation for about an hour by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), it was found to be a hoax,” they said.

The officials mentioned that at 10 pm operational normalcy was restored in departure as well as arrival area of Terminal 2.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 23:35 IST

tags
more from india
top news
    trending topics
    RIL AGM 2019 highlightsVikram SarabhaiEid-Al-AdhaReliance AGM 2019India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Highlights
    don't miss