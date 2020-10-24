e-paper
Delhi airport starts Covid-19 testing for international departures

Delhi airport starts Covid-19 testing for international departures

The Covid-19 testing facility, which started operating on September 12 at the Delhi airport, was available only for arrival passengers till date.

india Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 20:30 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan
New Delhi
Travellers queue while maintaining social distancing at an entry gate at Terminal T2 of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport which resumes operations from today in New Delhi.
Travellers queue while maintaining social distancing at an entry gate at Terminal T2 of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport which resumes operations from today in New Delhi. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

International passengers taking their flights from the Delhi airport can now get themselves tested for Covid-19 right before their departure, said Genestrings Diagnostic Center which operates the testing lab at the airport, on Saturday.

“The facility has now been extended to air travellers leaving India for other countries. Notably, international travel rules require passengers travelling from one country to another to produce COVID negative reports,” said a press release by Genestrings.

The lab uses RT-PCR tests and provides reports within 4-6 hours. It means that the travellers should arrive at the airport 7-8 hours before their scheduled flight to take the test, the press release noted. “The test is available 24/7 and is priced at Rs 2400 as mandated by the Delhi government,” the release said.

“As more people are now taking up international travel, Delhi Airport authorities felt the need to provide the testing facility to outbound passengers as well,” said Rajat Arora, Director, Genestrings Diagnostic Center. Genestrings Diagnostics has increased its manpower of lab technicians at the facility as the lab is expecting an increasing number of samples in the coming days, the press release noted.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) started the Covid-19 testing facility on September 12 at the multi-level car parking area of Terminal 3 in collaboration with Genestrings Diagnostic Centre, which is a group company of Yashoda Hospitals. Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

However, special international passenger flights have been operating in India under Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements formed between India and other countries since July.

