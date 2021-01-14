Delhi AQI continues to worsen, in very poor category today

The air quality in Delhi continued to worsen, with the hourly average air quality index (AQI) at 7am on Thursday being 392, on the far end of the very poor zone.

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings show that the overall AQI of Delhi was 354, in the very poor zone on Wednesday. This was a deterioration from Tuesday’s 293, which was categorised as poor.

VK Soni, head of India Meteorological Department’s (IMD’s) environment monitoring and research centre, said that the AQI in Delhi is likely to deteriorate further in the coming days.

“The low wind speed, low ventilation conditions and the dense fog is worsening Delhi’s air quality. The AQI will continue to deteriorate till January 18. By January 15, the AQI might slip into the severe zone,” Soni said.

On Wednesday, the minimum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, was 3.2 degrees Celsius, a deviation of four degrees from the season’s normal. The maximum temperature during the day was 18.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal for this time of the year.IMD scientists said cold wave conditions are expected to continue in Delhi and NCR for at least the next five days.