‘From Gali Galouch Party to Chhota Recharge’: Slogans, one-liners fly as AAP, BJP, Congress battle for Delhi throne

As Delhi braces for the upcoming assembly election, political rhetoric takes centre stage with key leaders resorting to catchy slogans, slang and one-liners. In the political war, the AAP branded the BJP as the “Bharatiya Jhootha Party” and “Gali Galouch Party.”(ANI)

From "Bharatiya Jhootha Party" to "Ghoshna Mantri," the electoral battle for the Delhi throne between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress is transforming into a verbal showdown every day in the run-up to February 5 polling.

'Gali Galouch Party': AAP vs BJP in Delhi

In the political war, the AAP branded the BJP as the “Bharatiya Jhootha Party” and “Gali Galouch Party” and accused them of failing to deliver on promises like creating two crore jobs every year.

Also Read | BJP takes Arvind Kejriwal's poster for a dip amid Delhi Yamuna showdown: ‘Main fail ho gaya…’

Similarly, AAP’s chief Arvind Kejriwal also faced clever jibes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who called Kejriwal "Ghoshna Mantri" and termed his party a political "disaster" or "AAP-Daa."

Targeting the former Delhi chief minister's poll promises, the BJP coined the term "Ghoshna Mantri" for Kejriwal, accusing him of endlessly announcing schemes without delivering outcomes.

Also Read | Atishi alleges Arvind Kejriwal murder conspiracy: ‘BJP, Delhi Police are…’

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, known for his comic delivery, also joined the fray when he humorously warned voters to avoid even glancing at the BJP’s "lotus" symbol, claiming, "If you even look at their symbol, you might get 'motiyabind' (cataract) from their corruption."

Congress also joins the war of words

On the other hand, Congress, which was a constituent of the opposition's INDIA bloc with AAP in the national polls, labelled Kejriwal "Farziwal" (fake) and accused him of being a "Chhota Recharge" (small recharge) of Modi, implying that Kejriwal is merely adopting BJP tactics.

These political verbal exchanges between the leaders have led to a barrage of memes and spoofs on social media.

Delhi assembly election 2025

The Delhi Assembly elections will be held in the national capital in a single phase on February 5, and the counting of votes is scheduled for February 8.

Also Read | Parties continue slugfests in poll rallies across Delhi

A total of 699 candidates are vying for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

In the 2015 election, the AAP secured a landslide victory with 67 of the 70 seats, leaving just three for the BJP, while the Congress drew a blank. In 2020, the AAP retained its dominance with 62 seats, the BJP winning eight and the Congress failing to open its account again.