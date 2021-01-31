Delhi Congress passes resolution to appoint Rahul Gandhi as party chief again
- The resolution was passed on Sunday during a meeting of senior leaders convened by Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhury.
Delhi Congress on Sunday passed a resolution to appoint former chief and senior leader Rahul Gandhi as party president with immediate effect.
In a meeting of senior leaders convened by Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhury on Sunday, the party passed the resolution on the same.
“Congress needs a dynamic and powerful leader like Rahul Gandhi at the helm to lead the party with force and to counter the communal, authoritarian and undemocratic forces which are trying to take the country on the path of destruction,” said Chaudhury.
The party also passed resolutions demanding the resignations of Union home minister Amit Shah and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for mishandling the farmers’ tractor rally on January 26 which resulted in clashes between protestors and Delhi Police.
Chaudhury said that the farm laws passed by the BJP government were meant to “crush and ruin” the farmers of this country.
“These laws will ruin the farmers who feed this country with their hard work,” Chaudhury said.
