Delhi court denies bail to AAP MP Sanjay Singh in excise policy scam case

Delhi court denies bail to AAP MP Sanjay Singh in excise policy scam case

ByHT News Desk
Dec 22, 2023 03:58 PM IST

Delhi court denies bail to AAP MP Sanjay Singh in excise policy scam case.

Delhi Rouse Avenue court on Friday rejected Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh's bail plea in the money laundering case linked to the now scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy 2021-22.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh
AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Special Judge M K Nagpal rejected Rajya Sabha MP Singh's bail plea.

Earlier on Thursday, the court adjourned proceedings, scheduling the verdict on Singh's bail application for December 22.

During the arguments, Singh's counsel pointed to the contradictions in statements, particularly from accused-turned-approver Dinesh Arora and other witnesses regarding alleged bribes.

Enforcement Directorate opposed Singh's application, claiming a potential interference if released on bail.

AAP MP Singh, arrested on October 4, refutes the ED's claim of his key role in the scrapped 2021-2022 excise policy, alleging it benefited specific liquor entities for financial gains. He denies any wrongdoing.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.

