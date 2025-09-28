Delhi court sends Chaitanyananda to 5-day police custody in sexual assault case

A Delhi court has remanded self styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati to 5-day police custody in the sexual assault case against him. The court granted the custody at the request of Delhi Police. Self-styled 'godman' Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati arrested by Delhi Police in connection with an alleged sexual harassment case, at Vasant Kunj in New Delhi, (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, 62, the self-styled godman was finally arrested after allegations of mass molestation of female students at an institute he chaired.

The former chairman of a college called Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management Research in Delhi's Vasant Kunj, was on the run since August.

During the arguments, the prosecution alleged that Saraswati had molested several women and sought sexual favours from them, which was confirmed in the testimonies of the victims.

"He had given them threats. (CCTV) Cameras were installed to monitor their movement – some were installed in bathrooms. Around 16 girls have complained. Several other allegations need to be verified," said the prosecution.

The counsel for the accused countered the plea. "I am not allowed to wear my robes. You want police custody only to harass me. In case you feel there is any threat (to the women), that can be countered by taking me in judicial custody," the counsel for the Baba pleaded.

A five-page FIR was filed against him. This FIR also details statements from a 21-year-old student and refers to 32 other women who have accused the 62-year-old of sexually harassing, assaulting them.

The nationwide hunt for the man escalated after an email from an Indian Air Force group captain made the headlines. In his email, the IAF officer stated that the students approached the officer, who further raised the matter to the college's overseeing religious organisation, the Sri Sringeri Sharada Peetham.

The officer also stated that the students had received threatening and offensive messages from the Baba.

(With agency inputs)