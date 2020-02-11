AAP’s Amanatullah Khan faces tough contest from BJP’s Brahm Singh in Okhla, home to Shaheen Bagh

india

The AAP’s Amanatullah Khan was on Tuesday facing a tough fight from Brahm Singh of the BJP in the Okhla assembly constituency, where the poll campaign was overshadowed by the ongoing protest against the amended citizenship act at Shaheen Bagh.

The Okhla assembly seat, one of the 70 constituencies in Delhi, a Muslim majority area with Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar was thrust into the national spotlight after protesters blocked a major road demanding the repeal of the contentious citizenship act.

Protesters, mainly women, in Shaheen Bagh have blocked an arterial road that connects south-east Delhi with Noida and Faridabad since December 15, 2019. Two incidents of shooting were reported in these areas within a week.

The Bharatiya Janata Party made Shaheen Bagh one of its key poll planks with at least two of its star campaigners gagged by the Election Commission for alleged hate speech against the anti-CAA protests.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which won the seat in 2015, by a massive margin of over 64,000 votes, alleged that the BJP used the issue for political gains in the light of the Delhi assembly elections 2020.

The AAP insists the polls should only be fought on development and welfare.

Amanatullah Khan was elected as the member of legislative assembly from Okhla in the 2015 assembly election by defeating the BJP’s Braham Singh after a humiliating defeat in 2013. He had managed only 3600 votes then.

The Congress’ Parvez Hashmi – a former Rajya Sabha MP and four-time MLA from Okhla – another candidate in the triangular fight in the Delhi assembly elections.

The counting of votes is still underway in Okhla constituency.

The BJP has never won the Okhla seat since 1993 but they have always fielded a Hindu candidate, except for once – in 2009 by-elections in the seat. And that was the BJP’s worst performance in the seat in terms of vote share – hardly managing 3.12%.

The Supreme Court had on Monday issued notices to the Centre and Delhi government on the participation of children after the death of a four-month-old baby of a Shaheen Bagh protester.

“We have the highest respect for motherhood, highest concern for children and they should not be treated badly,” the bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde told the lawyers of the mothers who are protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA at Shaheen Bagh.

The court had taken suo moto cognizance of the issue after the death of the infant in Shaheen Bagh. The baby had died in his sleep on the night of January 30 after returning from Shaheen Bagh.