Delhi assembly election counting day: Here’s how to check the results

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:10 IST

With the national capital gearing up for a new government, votes polled for the Delhi Assembly election 2020 will be counted on Tuesday at 21 centres across the city. A number of exit polls released soon after voting concluded on Saturday gave the Aam Aadmi Party a clear edge and suggested that the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP would win between 47 to 68 seats in the 70-member Assembly.

The exit polls also predicted that the BJP could win between 2 to 23 seats. The Congress is projected to finish a distant third with 0 to 4 seats.

The Delhi Assembly election 2020 on February 8 saw a voter turnout of 62.59 per cent. The voter turnout figure in the 2015 Assembly polls stood at 67.5 per cent.

This year’s Delhi Assembly polls was seen as a direct battle between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party which is in power at the Centre. Despite the exit polls predicting a thumping win for the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday, BJP leaders have refused to believe the findings with Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari asking people to wait and watch and also claiming that the party would romp home winning at least 48 seats in the Delhi Assembly.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls, Kejriwal’s AAP had swept the elections winning 67 of the 70 seats. The BJP had won from 3 constituencies while the Congress could not get any seat.

If the exit polls are correct, then this will be the Aam Aadmi Party’s third consecutive win in the national capital.