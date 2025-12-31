Delhi fog to disrupt New Year travel plans? Airlines, airport issue advisories

Flight operations are set to be impacted at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport today as dense fog has enveloped the national capital on the final day of the year 2025 (Wednesday). IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet were among the airlines that issued travel advisories for passengers due to flight disruptions at the airport. Delhi’s IGI Airport said that delays and cancellations were expected due to dense fog conditions.(Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for moderate to dense fog on New Year’s Eve. Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed that visibility had dropped to only a few metres, leaving almost nothing visible on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality also showed no sign of improvement. The national capital recorded “very poor” air quality and was on the brink of turning “severe” on Wednesday, as Delhi recorded an overall air quality index (AQI) of 383 as of 6:05 am, data from the Sameer app developed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

Delhi airport issues advisory

In its latest passenger advisory, Delhi’s IGI Airport said that delays and cancellations were expected due to dense fog conditions. It urged passengers to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates.

“Due to prevailing dense fog conditions, flight operations are currently being conducted under CAT III protocols, which may result in delays or cancellations. Our ground teams are on-site and actively assisting passengers to ensure a smooth travel experience,” it said.

The advisory added, “For the latest flight updates, please reach out to your respective airlines. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused.”

IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet issue travel advisories

Amid dense fog conditions impacting flight operations in Delhi, several airlines also issued travel advisories and requested passengers to check their latest flight status before heading to the airport.

In its advisory, Air India said: “...We anticipate impacts on flight schedules and potential cascading delays across our network. We are keeping a close eye on the situation and have taken proactive measures to minimise inconvenience to our passengers. This includes planned cancellation of some morning flights most likely to be affected by fog with advance information to passengers to avoid prolonged and uncertain wait at the airports. In the event of any unexpected delay, diversion or cancellation of flights, our airport teams will remain at your service to extend necessary assistance and support.”

It added, “To give you more control over your travel, our FogCare initiative allows passengers booked on certain flights during the fog window, which may be affected, to receive advance alerts on their registered phone numbers, offering the option to reschedule their flights without any additional payment or seek a full refund on their bookings without penalty.”

Meanwhile, India’s largest airline IndiGo said that flight departures and arrivals may be impacted throughout the day due to reduced visibility conditions across Delhi and other airports in northern India.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and are making operational adjustments wherever required to keep journeys moving as smoothly as possible,” it said.

The advisory further said, “Should there be any changes to your flight, timely updates will be shared on your registered contact details and through our digital channels. Our teams remain attentive and ready to assist, and we will continue to keep you informed as conditions evolve.”

SpiceJet also issued an advisory, saying that all departures, arrivals and their consequential flights might be affected due to foggy conditions in Delhi. “Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status,” it said.