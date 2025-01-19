Delhi fog: 41 trains delayed, AQI spikes to 'very poor' level

Over 40 trains from various stations in Delhi were running late on Sunday morning due to dense fog that had impacted rail and flight services on Saturday as well. Train seen in morning fog and rain ar Dwarka , in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, January 16, 2025. (Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Among the 41 trains running late, some delayed by over three hours included, KIR-ASR EXP, LICHCHVI EXP, GORKHDHAM EXP, PURUSHUOTTAM EXP, MAHABODHI EXP, MALWA EXP, and DAKSHIN EXP.

On Saturday, 47 trains were delayed till 6 am due to the foggy weather Delhi, according to the Indian Railways.

Full list of trains running late on Sunday

Delhi's AQI spikes again

Delhi and NCR cities have been waking up to fog lately, reducing visibility and disrupting rail, air and traffic movement. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded a temperature of 11.2 degree Celsius at 5.30 am on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi, which had improved to ‘poor’ level over the last two days, dropped to ‘very poor’ category on Sunday morning .

Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 335 at around 7 am, according to the Sameer app, which provides hourly data on the National Air Quality Index.

On Saturday, the AQI recorded at 7 am was 248. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good, 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Janaury 17 decided to revoke curbs under Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after a marked improvement in Delhi's air quality levels.

The decision followed a review by the GRAP Sub-Committee, which observed a sustained 'improvement' in the Air Quality Index (AQI) from "Severe" to "Very Poor."

Delhi's AQI, recorded at 302 on January 16, fell well below the threshold of 350, prompting the revocation. The CAQM in an order noted that favourable meteorological conditions, including strong wind speeds, have contributed to the sustained improvement. However, Stage-I and Stage-II measures under GRAP will remain in force to ensure continued air quality monitoring and prevent further deterioration.