Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi government inks pact with Centre to implement Ayushman Bharat scheme. What it means for Delhiites

ByHT News Desk
Apr 05, 2025 05:05 PM IST

Under the scheme, eligible families in Delhi will get an annual coverage of up to ₹10 lakh – ₹5 lakh from the Centre and ₹5 lakh from Delhi government.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Delhi government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Centre on Saturday to implement the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the city. The move, which was promised in the BJP manifesto ahead of the Delhi assembly election, was taken to expand people's access to healthcare in the national capital.

Union health minister JP Nadda, Union minister of state for health Anupriya Patel and Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta with others during the MoU signing ceremony between National Health Authority and Government of Delhi for the rollout of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) in New Delhi on Saturday, (PTI)
Union health minister JP Nadda, Union minister of state for health Anupriya Patel and Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta with others during the MoU signing ceremony between National Health Authority and Government of Delhi for the rollout of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) in New Delhi on Saturday, (PTI)

With this, Delhi has become the 35th state/Union Territory to implement the health insurance scheme. West Bengal is now the only state which has not implemented the scheme.

The MoU was signed between the Delhi government and the National Health Authority in the presence of Union health minister JP Nadda, and Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, among others.

The National Health Authority is the apex body responsible for the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme.

The BJP, which came to power in Delhi in February after a gap of more than 26 years, approved the implementation of the scheme at its first cabinet meeting, right after chief minister Rekha Gupta and six of her ministers took the oath of office on February 20.

What is Ayushman Bharat scheme?

  • The Ayushman Bharat scheme provides free and cashless treatment for 1,961 medical procedures across 27 specialities, covering the costs of medicines, diagnostic services, hospitalisation, ICU care, surgeries and more.
  • Under it, eligible families in Delhi will receive an annual health coverage of up to 10 lakh – 5 lakh from the Centre and 5 lakh as a top-up from the Delhi government.

What next?

  • Following the signing of the MoU, a special campaign will be launched to enrol the beneficiaries under the scheme.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Delhi government inks pact with Centre to implement Ayushman Bharat scheme. What it means for Delhiites
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On