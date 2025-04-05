Delhi government inks pact with Centre to implement Ayushman Bharat scheme. What it means for Delhiites

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Delhi government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Centre on Saturday to implement the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the city. The move, which was promised in the BJP manifesto ahead of the Delhi assembly election, was taken to expand people's access to healthcare in the national capital. Union health minister JP Nadda, Union minister of state for health Anupriya Patel and Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta with others during the MoU signing ceremony between National Health Authority and Government of Delhi for the rollout of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) in New Delhi on Saturday, (PTI)

With this, Delhi has become the 35th state/Union Territory to implement the health insurance scheme. West Bengal is now the only state which has not implemented the scheme.

The MoU was signed between the Delhi government and the National Health Authority in the presence of Union health minister JP Nadda, and Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, among others.

The National Health Authority is the apex body responsible for the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme.

The BJP, which came to power in Delhi in February after a gap of more than 26 years, approved the implementation of the scheme at its first cabinet meeting, right after chief minister Rekha Gupta and six of her ministers took the oath of office on February 20.

What is Ayushman Bharat scheme?

The Ayushman Bharat scheme provides free and cashless treatment for 1,961 medical procedures across 27 specialities, covering the costs of medicines, diagnostic services, hospitalisation, ICU care, surgeries and more.

Under it, eligible families in Delhi will receive an annual health coverage of up to ₹ 10 lakh – ₹ 5 lakh from the Centre and ₹ 5 lakh as a top-up from the Delhi government.

What next?