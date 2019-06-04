Delhi government suspends yoga camps in its schools

The Delhi government Monday suspended the summer sports and yoga coaching camps in its schools in the wake of extreme heat conditions.

Since the summer sports camps are mostly organised outdoors, the Directorate of Education, in a notice released on Monday, said, “It is not feasible for students to continue the activities in this extreme condition.”

Students in government schools across the capital were involved in summer sports and yoga camps, buniyaad classes, and remedial classes for those who had compartment examinations. Buniyaad classes ends on June 6.

The announcement comes a day after the family members of a Delhi government school teacher, Uday Chandra Jha, claimed he died of a heatstroke after returning from school Saturday. “He came back from school on Saturday using public transport. At home, he complained of the heat and said he was feeling uneasy,” said Jha’s 18-year-old daughter Akanksha, adding that her father was troubled by the school’s workload.

Members of the government school teachers’ association (GSTA) blamed the Delhi government for continuing with the extra classes and summer camps despite the heatwave and said they had written several letters asking them to stop the classes.

On Friday, the GSTA had also written to the Director of Education pointing out the extreme heatwave conditions and asking them to suspend the yoga and sports summer camps and various remedial classes to avoid any mishap.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 07:06 IST