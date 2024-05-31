Delhi govt moves Supreme Court seeking more water from neighbouring states

The Delhi government on Friday moved the Supreme Court to get additional raw supply from neighbouring Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh amid a severe water crisis in the national capital.



Earlier in the day, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the states sharing borders with the capital had reduced the water supply.



ALSO READ: Delhi govt ‘rationalises’ water supply to city



"If the BJP talks to its governments in Haryana and UP and gets some water for Delhi for a month, then the people of Delhi will greatly appreciate this step of the BJP. Such scorching heat is not in anyone's control. But if we all work together, can we provide relief to the people from this? Kejriwal had posted on social platform X.



With the deepening water crisis, the Delhi government has introduced stringent measures, including a ₹2,000 fine “on anyone found wasting water and shall disconnect any illegal water connection on construction sites or commercial establishments”.



With no respite from heatwave, the water crisis in Delhi has worsened with residents forced to run with their empty buckets to the water tankers. In Vivekananda Colony in Chanakyapuri, children, men and women climbed atop the water tanker, PTI reported.



Rahul Kumar, a resident of Burari in North Delhi, said they face the same crisis every year and each year "people have to fight with each other." Residents carry water containers after filling them from a municipal tanker in a low-income neighbourhood in New Delhi(AFP)

"Not everyone can buy water. We have to wait the whole day for the tanker and then struggle to get the water. It's tough in this heat but water is the most basic thing for humans," he added.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Rudal, a resident of the Geeta colony complained, "It has become a very big problem, only one tanker comes and the colony is so big. We have written two applications to the government but who listens to the poor? We have to buy the water to drink it. One bottle costs us 20 rupees".



(With PTI, ANI inputs)