Delhi govt again sends file on doorstep delivery of ration to L-G for approval

The Delhi government has again sent the file on doorstep delivery of ration to Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal for approval, people aware of the matter said. The move comes after the Delhi high court on September 27 allowed the government to stop supplying food grains to fair price shops (FPS) for those who have chosen doorstep delivery over the physical collection. A bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh took note of submission by the Aam Aadmi Party government that supplies being made under the existing public distribution scheme will have to be curtailed so that food grains could be distributed door-to-door for those who want it.

Since the government said that “an overwhelming majority has opted for the supply of rations at their doorstep”, the bench said authorities could supply only such quantities of ration to FPS that are required for those who want to collect it from shops. The rest can be held back by the government for door-to-door delivery, it added.

Nearly 7.2 million people in Delhi are eligible for subsidised food. They include 1.7 million ration card holders and nearly 3 million priority households. There are also other food-insecure categories identified by the Delhi government.

The doorstep delivery of ration scheme has been stalled due to differences between the Delhi government and the Centre. The scheme was to be launched on March 25. But the Union food and consumer affairs ministry wrote to the Delhi government on March 19 objecting to the use of the term “mukhyamantri (chief minister)” for the scheme involving the distribution of food grains allocated under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). The Centre also said that any change in the delivery mechanism requires an amendment in NSFA that can be done only by Parliament.

The Delhi Cabinet on March 24 decided to change the name “Mukhyamantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna” for the scheme and to implement doorstep delivery of ration as part of the existing NFSA.