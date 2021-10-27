Delhi govt to start its anti-firecracker campaign from today

The Delhi government will start its anti-firecracker campaign “Patake Nahi, Diye Jalao” from Wednesday. As many as 15 teams are being deployed across each of the 15 Delhi Police districts to check the use and sale of firecrackers in the run-up to Diwali.

Officials said each team will have five to seven members. Violators will be prosecuted under the Indian Penal Code’s Sections including 286 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) as well as under the Explosives Act, which entails a jail term of up to three years.

The second component of the campaign involves reaching out to Resident Welfare Associations and market associations to discourage firecracker bursting and instead to associate diyas (lamps) with Diwali.

The Delhi government has asked people to report the use and sale of firecrackers by calling on the number 112. Each of the 157 police stations across Delhi will have a dedicated team of two to deal with firecracker related issues.

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said eight people were prosecuted for bursting firecrackers across the capital on Karva Chauth (Sunday).

The government last year initially allowed green firecrackers to be burst or sold. It later also cancelled licences issued for their sale as Covid-19 cases began to rise across the capital. The government said a notification was issued to the police and district magistrates on September 28, prohibiting the issuance of licences for any kind of firecracker sales.

Also Read: Only ‘green crackers’ permitted in Bengal for 2 hours during Diwali

The bursting of firecrackers, coupled with low temperatures and stubble burning, lead to a sharp spike in pollution levels in the region. Last year, despite the ban on crackers, Delhi recorded numerous violations as the overall PM 2.5 levels spiked up to 33 times the safe standard at locations such as Vivek Vihar. A peak of 1,970 micrograms per cubic metre, as opposed to a safe limit of 60 micrograms per cubic metre, was recorded there.

An environment department official said while the powers to penalise people lay with the police, they will receive daily action taken reports from them daily. In addition, teams from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee would also be visiting markets to penalise illegal firecracker sellers. “Leading up to Diwali, efforts have been intensified to ensure no firecrackers are burst sold anywhere. Data will be compiled each day over the number of people prosecuted and this will also give us an idea of which areas are possibly seeing more instances of firecrackers being burst or sold,” the official said, requesting anonymity.