Delhi HC rejects plea seeking ban on Salman Khurshid’s book

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking ban on sale, purchase and all forms of circulation of a book written by senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, asking what it can do if “people are feeling so sensitive”.

The book titled ‘Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times’ triggered extensive outbursts from certain political quarters, particularly over the fact that the author had compared a “robust version” of Hindutva to the jihadist Islam of terror groups such as the Islamic State (IS) and the Boko Haram.

Justice Yashwant Varma, while hearing a plea by a lawyer, Vineet Jindal, said, “Ask people not to buy the book or read it. Tell people it is badly authored, read something better.”

“Why don’t you tell people not to buy the book? What can we do if people are feeling so sensitive? No one is asking them to read it,” the court observed.

The court also sought to know whether any untoward communal incident happened in the country because of the references made in the book.

This happened after the petitioner’s counsel told the court that communal riots might break out in the country because of the book. The court said that the breach of communal peace is a mere “apprehension”.

The petitioner said the book violates “the fundamental rights guaranteed under articles 19 and 21” of the Indian Constitution. The petition also urged the court to ensure that the book is not published, henceforth, in any form —print or digital.

After the release of the book on November 10, Khurshid’s house was vandalised in Nainital. The Kumaun police had booked 21 people in connection with the incident.

Khurshid’s book explored the Supreme Court’s landmark judgment on the Ayodhya dispute.

On November 17, a trial court also refused to give interim relief to stop publication, circulation and sale of the book based on a complaint by Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta.