New Delhi, The Delhi High Court on Monday listed a plea moved by separatist leader Yasin Malik seeking medical care for hearing on November 18. Delhi HC to hear Yasin Malik's plea seeking medical care on Nov 18

Justice Jasmeet Singh said that Malik, who is serving life sentence at Tihar Jail in a terror-funding case, will continue to receive medical treatment as per prison rules in the meantime.

Malik moved the high court last week when his counsel claimed that he was on a hunger strike since November 1, and required urgent hospitalisation outside the prison.

On Monday, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma told the court "everything" was available in the prison which has a "proper jail hospital".

The court also noted that as per a report submitted by the jail authorities, the convict called off the hunger strike on November 8.

The court also said that if the health condition of the petitioner was so critical, a hunger strike was not going to "help" him.

The petitioner's counsel argued that Malik was on a hunger strike because he had certain "demands", including physically attending court proceedings.

In his petition, Malik also claimed to be a patient of "serious cardiac and kidney ailments", currently facing a "life and death situation".

"There had been occasions when the petitioner was seriously ill or his presence was mandatorily required before the trial court. But in the garb of 268 of CrPC , he was neither taken to the hospital, nor produced in the court," the plea claimed.

Malik has, therefore, sought a direction from the court for his treatment at AIIMS or any other super-speciality hospital in Delhi or Srinagar, it added.

Last Friday, the court directed the prison superintendent to ensure that necessary medical treatment was provided to the petitioner in accordance with the jail rules.

A trial court in Delhi awarded Malik life sentence on May 24, 2022, after holding him guilty of various offences under the stringent Unlawful Activities Act and the Indian Penal Code .

The National Investigation Agency later filed an appeal in the high court seeking enhancement of his life term to the maximum punishment of death penalty.

Malik had earlier moved a similar plea seeking medical treatment which the court disposed of in light of his examination by the doctors at AIIMS and the necessary medical care extended to him.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.