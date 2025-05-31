Delhi likely to experience light rain, lightning, winds up to 70 kmph today: IMD

The India Meteorologican Department said on Saturday afternoon that Delhi is expected to receive light rain and lightning in the evening due to a cloud cover moving in from the northwest-eat-southeast direction. Delhi is expected to witness light rain in the next 2 hours(HT Photo)

The IMD, in a post on X at 3:23 pm, predicted that due to a trough moving from northwest-east-southeast direction from east to north-east, scattered rain and lightning is likely over most parts of the national capital in around two hours.

Gusty winds were also expected at a speed of 50-60 kmph to 70 kmph at times.

“A group of clouds/tornado line moving from the northwest-southeast direction toward the northeast is likely to bring light rain and lightning to most parts of Delhi in the next 1-2 hours, accompanied by winds at a speed of 50-60 km per hour, which may occasionally reach up to 70 km per hour,” the IMD post read.

Meanwhile, according to IMD data, Delhi recorded its wettest May without a single heatwave day in May this year.

The national capital recorded 188.9 mm of rainfall between May 1 and May 30. The month witnessed multiple rounds of thunderstorms and gusty winds, including a severe thunderstorm that struck the National Capital Region (NCR).

The IMD had previously warned of widespread thunderstorms with gusty winds over several parts of northwest India in the next four to five days as the annual southwest monsoon advances over most parts of the country.

According to the weather department, this is due to an upper air cyclonic circulation currently lying over west Rajasthan and another over the northern parts of central Uttar Pradesh.

Nine people die in flash flood in Arunachal Pradesh

At least nine people have been killed in flash floods and landslides in Arunachal Pradesh after heavy rainfall in the past few days, officials told PTI on Saturday.

Seven members of two families lost their lives after their vehicle was swept off the road by a landslide late Friday night along the Bana-Seppa stretch of National Highway 13 in East Kameng district.

The vehicle was en route to Seppa from Bana in Bichom district when a sudden landslide triggered by heavy rainfall pushed it into a deep gorge, said East Kameng Superintendent of Police (SP) Kamdam Sikom.

"All the victims were residents of Kitchang village in Bana," he said.