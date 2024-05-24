‘Boycott elections’ graffiti emerge on Delhi University's walls; FIRs filed

Two FIRs were lodged following the discovery of graffiti on walls across Delhi University featuring slogans advocating for the ‘boycott of elections’. The national capital will go to Lok Sabha polls on Saturday, May 25. The graffiti slogans on Thursday included ‘Boycott elections, join new democracy,’ and another in Hindi, ‘Chunav Ka Bahishkar Karo.’(ANI)

In images shared by ANI, the graffiti slogans included 'Boycott elections, join new democracy,' and another in Hindi, 'Chunav Ka Bahishkar Karo.'

Meanwhile, on Thursday, at least 14 colleges affiliated with Delhi University received bomb threat emails. However, police later confirmed these threats as hoaxes after conducting thorough inspection.

A police official familiar with the situation said that since it was a gazetted holiday, most colleges were closed, although some had administrative staff present. “They saw the threat email and reported it to the principals and further to the police. They were safely evacuated,” the officer said.

The threats targeted Hindu College on Sudhir Bose Marg, St. Stephen’s College also on Sudhir Bose Marg, Lady Shri Ram College in Lajpat Nagar, Kirori Mal College at University Enclave, Hansraj College at Malka Ganj, Miranda House on GC Narang Road, and Indraprastha College for Women in Civil Lines.

Subsequently, Delhi Police reassured the public that the threats were false and there was no cause for concern.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Delhi Police disclosed that the Police Control Room in North Block, which houses the Ministry of Home Affairs, had received an email indicating the presence of a bomb.

Security measures in and around the national capital, Delhi, have been heightened as the city gears up for the Lok Sabha elections on May 25. Polling across all constituencies begins at 7 am and ends at 6 pm.

Authorities have also taken steps to prepare polling stations across Delhi in response to the heatwave warning issued by the India Meteorological Department.

On May 25, voting will occur in a single phase for all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, marking a contest primarily between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the INDIA bloc, comprising the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The INC and AAP have allied to contest the elections in the national capital, with the AAP fielding candidates in four seats and the Congress in three.

Delhi has seven parliamentary constituencies: Chandni Chowk, East Delhi, New Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi, South Delhi, and West Delhi.