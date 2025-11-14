Delhi man kills tenant, injures another over suspected phone hacking, rare coin theft

A man died and another was injured after their landlord allegedly assaulted them on suspicion of phone hacking and stealing rare coins from his collection, police said on Friday. His co-worker, Nazim, told investigators that the victim and his roommate, Virender, were confined and beaten by their landlord, Irshad, for two days.(Hindustan Times)

The accused, identified as Irshad (31), was arrested on November 11 and was addicted to using Termin injection vials for gym workouts and had used one during the assault, they said.

"The incident came to light on November 9 when the victim, Tamanney, arrived at Subhash Place police station with two acquaintances and alleged that he had been beaten by his landlord," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said.

He soon began losing consciousness and was taken to Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. During the inquiry, police learnt that the deceased worked at a factory in Lawrence Road and lived in Shakurpur.

His co-worker, Nazim, told investigators that the victim and his roommate, Virender, were confined and beaten by their landlord, Irshad, for two days— Wednesday and Thursday— over suspicions of phone hacking and theft of rare coins. The assault involved kicks, fists and a belt, he said.

Nazim said the duo managed to escape on Friday morning and reached his residence. Over the next two days, Tamanney sought treatment at multiple clinics after complaining of abdominal pain.

An ultrasound later revealed heavy internal bleeding, prompting them to report the matter to the police station, he added.

Virender, the second victim, reportedly fled to his native village in Bihar out of fear, Nazim told police.

Raids were conducted across Delhi and in multiple locations in Uttar Pradesh, including Etah, Kasganj and Aligarh, to nab the accused.

Acting on a tip-off, police apprehended Irshad from Rohini on November 11. During interrogation, he confessed to assaulting both victims, claiming he suspected them of trying to hack his phone to erase evidence related to a robbery at his Wazirpur factory. He also accused them of stealing some rare coins from his collection.

Police said a case was registered under section 103(1) (Murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A belt used for beating, a rope used for tying the victims, a Termin injection vial and the deceased's mobile phone were recovered at the instance of the accused, they added.

Police said Irshad has previously been involved in a case related to causing hurt and wrongful restraint in Subhash Place earlier this year.

Further investigation is underway, police added.