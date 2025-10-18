Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru: Festive rush sparks traffic jams ahead of Diwali

As India awaits Diwali, shoppers are thronging major markets for their festive purchases, causing massive traffic snarls. Major roads in Delhi witnessed heavy traffic jams on Friday evening causing delays, with a similar situation seen in other metro cities, like Mumbai and Bengaluru. Bengaluru: Vehicles move through a traffic congestion near the Electronic City toll plaza amid the �Diwali� festivities, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI10_17_2025_000317A) (PTI)

Major traffic jams were reported from areas such as Sikandra Road, Bhikaji Cama Place, Moolchand Flyover, ITO and Moti Bagh in Delhi one day ahead of Dhanteras. The Delhi-Gurugram Expressway was also heavily jammed with shopping centers such as Lajpat Nagar and Chandni Chowk also witnessing heavy traffic jams.

Delhi's traffic troubles The national capital has been witnessing traffic troubles for many days amid the ongoing festive season, and the Aam Aadmi party has been training its guns on the Delhi government it.

“Delhi is choked - traffic Jams like never before - Traffic Police, Transport Dept, PWD, DMRC,DTC all are under BJP” AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Delhi Traffic Police has advised people to check for advisories before their journey to avoid inconvenience. Massive traffic jams have also bothered commuters in other major cities including Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Meanwhile, a Delhi traffic advisory is in place on Saturday, the day India celebrates Dhanteras. However, this advisory has been issued in light of rapper Travis Scott’s “Circus Maximus World Tour” concert scheduled at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, as around 50,000 to 60,000 spectators are expected to arrive there.

Bengaluru's traffic woes In the recent days, Bengaluru citizens have taken to social media narrating the traffic ordeals. "Avoid travelling by ORR for the next 2 weeks or so. My friend who works at one of the major ride-hailing platforms, got the heads up from their reliable contacts in the traffic police. I quote him “It will continue to be seriously ****** for the next 20 days,” a Bengaluru resident wrote on Reddit.

On October 14, a breakdown of a BMTC bus near the Ecospace Junction led to a multi-kilometer traffic jam, with commuters reporting delays of up to two hours for a 10-12 km stretch.

Additionally, the closure of the Panathur Road, a vital connector between Varthur and Marathahalli, has intensified congestion in the eastern corridors of the ORR

Ongoing construction activities, including white-topping and Metro work, have led to road closures and deteriorated conditions, particularly along stretches like Varthur-Sarjapura Road. Residents have reported large potholes and unsafe conditions, with some incidents of accidents due to poor road quality.