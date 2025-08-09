Delhi police issues traffic advisory after wall collapse under Masoodpur flyover

The Delhi police issued a traffic advisory after the collapse of a wall under the Masoodpur flyover near Vasant Kunj. The police further urged commuters to follow the directions given by the personnel deployed in the affected area. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

“A wall of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s under-construction underground site near D-6, Vasant Kunj, under the Masoodpur Flyover, has collapsed,” the Delhi traffic police said in the advisory.

They added that following the incident, a portion of the Mahipalpur–Mehrauli Road, from Fortis Hospital towards Mahipalpur, had caved in.

“Commuters travelling from the Mehrauli side towards Mahipalpur are advised to take the alternate route via Aruna Asaf Ali Marg— from Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, — to reach Mahipalpur and avoid the affected stretch,” the traffic police said in a post on X.

The police further urged commuters to follow the directions given by the personnel deployed in the affected area.

Meanwhile, in another instance of wall collapse in Delhi's Jaitpur, seven people, including three men, two women and two children, lost their lives. Eight people were rescued and sent to the AIIMS Trauma Centre and Safdarjung Hospital for treatment. The Delhi Police launched an investigation and registered a case under relevant sections of the law after the incident.

Heavy rains, waterlogging in Delhi-NCR

Heavy rains lashed Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region Saturday, leading to disruption in traffic and waterlogging at several places, including Panchkuian Marg, Mathura Road, Shastri Bhawan, RK Puram, Moti Bagh and Kidwai Nagar.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued a red alert for most parts of Delhi-NCR, later downgrading it to a yellow alert. The rainfall, which began late Friday night around 11 pm, continued till Saturday.

The Capital's primary weather station located in Safdarjung had recorded 78.7 mm of rainfall over 24 hours till 8. 30 am on Saturday. According to data shared by the weather station, Pragati Maidan recorded 100 mm of rainfall, Lodhi Road 80 mm, Pusa 69 mm, and Palam 31.8 mm.